Reports have emerged claiming that Ukrainian hackers orchestrated a major cyberattack on VGTRK, Russia's state media enterprise, aligning with President Vladimir Putin’s 72nd birthday.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, recognized the cyber strike, labeling it unprecedented. He noted that experts are diligently investigating the attack to identify those responsible.

This incident reflects the heightened tensions between Ukraine and Russia, manifesting through digital warfare.

