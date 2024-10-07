Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Defends Ladki Bahin Yojana Amid Opposition Criticism

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde defends the Ladki Bahin Yojana against opposition criticism, highlighting the scheme's popularity. He challenges opposition parties to demonstrate their achievements. Meanwhile, opposition leaders criticize the scheme as an election strategy, citing financial concerns. The program aims to financially empower women from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:53 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde fiercely defended the Ladki Bahin Yojana on Monday, countering opposition criticisms by accusing them of fearing the program's success. Shinde claimed that opponents have consistently antagonized the scheme since its launch, even resorting to legal measures due to its widespread popularity.

Challenging his adversaries, Shinde urged opposition leaders to exhibit their accomplishments during their 2.5-year governance. Shinde stated, "Our government delivers on promises. I challenge them to show their achievements over 2.5 years. Ultimately, the public will elect Mahayuti to govern with a solid majority."

However, not all agree with the CM's stance. Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) criticized the ruling BJP, suggesting they're leveraging the scheme in response to electoral losses. He hinted that an MVA government would enhance its benefits. Additionally, NCP-SCP's Jitendra Awhad accused the BJP of fiscal mismanagement, citing concerns about funding efficacy. The scheme, launched on August 17, aims to empower financially disadvantaged women by offering monthly assistance, inspired by Madhya Pradesh's similar 'Ladli Behna Yojana'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

