Hurricane Milton Threatens Gulf Coast Energy Infrastructure

As Hurricane Milton gains strength, a number of precautionary measures are being taken in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and Florida. On Monday, at least one oil and gas platform was shut down, and vessel navigation restrictions were imposed along several Florida ports, including Tampa and St. Petersburg.

The National Hurricane Center predicts that Milton could become a Category-5 hurricane, bringing significant storm surges, high winds, and heavy rainfall to areas like Tampa. In response to these forecasts, President Joe Biden has issued an emergency declaration for Florida, and energy providers are mobilizing responders.

While major energy infrastructure on the Gulf Coast might avoid severe impact, the closure of some terminals could briefly disrupt exports and imports. Chevron has evacuated its personnel from the Blind Faith platform, and the U.S. Coast Guard has directed large vessels to depart Florida ports before potential closures. LNG facilities in the area remain open but are continuing to monitor the situation closely.

