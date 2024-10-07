Left Menu

Hurricane Milton Threatens Gulf Coast Energy Infrastructure

Hurricane Milton has intensified, leading to the shutdown of one oil and gas platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and restricts Florida ports. Although most energy infrastructure should remain unaffected, some terminals might face temporary export and import disruptions. Florida braces for storm surges and power outages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 22:20 IST
Hurricane Milton Threatens Gulf Coast Energy Infrastructure

As Hurricane Milton gains strength, a number of precautionary measures are being taken in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and Florida. On Monday, at least one oil and gas platform was shut down, and vessel navigation restrictions were imposed along several Florida ports, including Tampa and St. Petersburg.

The National Hurricane Center predicts that Milton could become a Category-5 hurricane, bringing significant storm surges, high winds, and heavy rainfall to areas like Tampa. In response to these forecasts, President Joe Biden has issued an emergency declaration for Florida, and energy providers are mobilizing responders.

While major energy infrastructure on the Gulf Coast might avoid severe impact, the closure of some terminals could briefly disrupt exports and imports. Chevron has evacuated its personnel from the Blind Faith platform, and the U.S. Coast Guard has directed large vessels to depart Florida ports before potential closures. LNG facilities in the area remain open but are continuing to monitor the situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024