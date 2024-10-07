Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Unveils Key Infrastructure Projects at Betalghat Event

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated infrastructure projects worth over 1486.75 lakhs at a Betalghat college event. Key initiatives include road constructions, temple projects, and educational facilities. Dhami emphasized the development of the state and honored local heroes and achievers, promoting youth welfare and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 23:18 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at annual function in Betalghat, Nainital. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami graced the annual function of Shaheed Khemchandra Dorbi Government Post Graduate College in Betalghat, Nainital, on Monday, commencing six infrastructural schemes worth 691.06 lakhs and laying the foundation for a project valued at 795.69 lakhs, collectively amounting to 1486.75 lakhs. During the event, CM Dhami revealed plans for developing motor roads in Chhini Matela, Suyalbari village, and Chafa village, alongside endorsing temple-related projects and sewer and drainage setups in the Bhawali Ramnagar and Bhimtal Municipal regions, as per an official statement.

In addition to these initiatives, CM Dhami disclosed endeavors like establishing mini stadiums in Letibunga and Bhimtal, the Ramnagar-Betalghat dual carriageway, and building an auditorium at Mahavidyalaya Betalghat. Recognizing local personalities, he garlanded the parents of martyr Khem Chandra Dorby, awarded eleven women for achieving the 'Lakhpati Didi' status, and honored college associates including CSC operator Pooja Rawat. He lauded the martyr's life as an everlasting inspiration and reflected on the necessity of nurturing both education and culture for holistic development.

Highlighting government priorities, CM Dhami emphasized a budget allocation exceeding 1700 crores for youth welfare, sports, higher education, and technical education, stressing emphasis on youth empowerment. He also assured a thorough probe into the allocation of lands to outsiders, ensuring compliance with intended usage. With substantial infrastructure projects, including a hostel and educational labs in Betalghat, the event underscored the commitment to regional development and advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

