Jammu and Kashmir Vote Count: Congress-NC Alliance Confident of Formation
As vote-counting in Jammu and Kashmir begins, Congress candidate TS Tony and NC's Omar Abdullah express optimism for their alliance's victory. Both criticize BJP's influence, particularly in Jammu. The election marks a decade-long gap, and results are anticipated with cautious alliance strategies.
As the votes are tallied following the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, TS Tony, the Congress candidate from the Bahu Assembly seat, expressed confidence in the Congress-NC alliance's chances of forming a government. He asserted that the alliance is on track for a two-thirds majority, accusing previous misinformation campaigns of unraveling.
Tony criticized the BJP, accusing them of transforming Jammu from a city of temples into a city of liquor under the guise of revenue generation. He claimed public frustration with the alleged liquor and land mafia, suggesting that these issues have been exposed, leading to a decline in trust towards the BJP.
Nationsal Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah echoed Tony's sentiments, warning the BJP against subverting the will of the people should the results not favor them. Abdullah stated his belief in their alliance's victory as the votes are counted, emphasizing the importance of transparency in respecting the electoral mandate. The election, conducted for the first time in ten years across three phases, saw the Congress-NC alliance compete against individual bids by the PDP and the BJP, covering 90 constituencies.
