Left Menu

Kerala Governor and Government Clash Over Gold Smuggling Allegations

Kerala Police Chief and Chief Secretary refute Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's summons regarding gold smuggling accusations linked to CM Pinarayi Vijayan. The Governor's demand for explanations, amid accusations of anti-national activities and phone tapping, is deemed beyond his constitutional authority. CPI(M) dismissed accusations as 'false narratives.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 11:53 IST
Kerala Governor and Government Clash Over Gold Smuggling Allegations
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The tension in Kerala escalates as the state's Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb and Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan refuse to appear before Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to justify Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's comments on gold smuggling in Malappuram. The CM's office argues that such a summons, bypassing the elected government, exceeds the Governor's constitutional powers.

Governor Khan had demanded personal explanations from the Chief Secretary and DGP at Raj Bhavan about allegations of gold smuggling connected to anti-State activities. This summons followed unheeded requests for reports on the same subject, with the officials ordered to appear on Tuesday at 4 PM.

Allegations began with a misattributed media report citing CM Vijayan's remarks on the smuggling. Despite clarifications from his office and CPI(M)'s state secretary M V Govindan's accusations of false narratives perpetuated by media, the controversy persists. The Congress-led UDF criticized Vijayan's portrayal of Malappuram, emphasizing the district's Muslim majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024