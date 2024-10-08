Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls: NC-Congress Alliance Takes Lead Amid High Stakes
As vote counting in the J&K Assembly poll unfolds, the NC-Congress alliance leads with a strong hold on more than half the seats, while candidates like Abdul Majid Banday and Omar Abdullah express confidence. The election results will determine the political fate of many prominent leaders.
As the vote counting proceeds in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, Abdul Majid Banday, the Awami Ittehad Party candidate from the Handwara constituency, confidently anticipates a win. He highlighted the substantial public backing, especially after a decade-long hiatus in elections, mirroring the support seen during the Lok Sabha elections.
Notably, the National Conference (NC) and Congress alliance has secured a lead in the majority of seats. According to the Election Commission, as of 11.45 am, NC leads with 42 seats while Congress holds 8, nearing the halfway assembly mark of 45, out of a total of 90 seats.
The voting outcome is set to determine the political futures of several leaders, among them former ministers and key figures like Tara Chand, Muzaffar Baig, and Omar Abdullah. Abdullah emphasized the alliance's strong position and called for transparency, urging the BJP to refrain from 'dirty tricks.' In Jammu, Congress candidate TS Tony voiced confidence in the alliance's majority win, criticizing BJP's influence on regional governance.
