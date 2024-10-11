Tragic Chemical Release at Pemex: Two Dead, Dozens Exposed
A chemical release at Pemex's Deer Park oil refinery in Texas led to two fatalities and exposed up to 35 others to hydrogen sulfide gas. The incident caused a temporary highway closure and a shelter-in-place order for local residents. The gas leak was associated with refinery maintenance activities.
A tragic incident at Pemex's Deer Park oil refinery in Texas resulted in the deaths of two individuals, with up to 35 others requiring treatment for exposure to dangerous hydrogen sulfide gas, officials confirmed.
The incident prompted an immediate response, including the temporary closure of a nearby state highway and a shelter-in-place directive for local residents to ensure their safety. The refinery's operations were disrupted, and some units were shut down as a precaution.
The hydrogen sulfide release reportedly occurred during maintenance work on a sulfur recovery unit, raising concerns about safety protocols. Officials continue to investigate the exact circumstances of the leak, ensuring thorough examination to prevent future incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odd News Highlights: 3D-Printed Hotel Rises in Texas and Katy Perry Falls for Chubby Penguin
Texas Stock Exchange Sets Sights on National Platform with New Board
Supreme Court to Hear High-Stakes DNA Appeal of Texas Death Row Inmate
Supreme Court to Review Texas Death Row Inmate's DNA Appeal
Texas Stock Exchange to Launch with High-Profile Board