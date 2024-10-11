Danish Crown's Strategic Restructure Amid Economic Crisis

In a significant corporate shakeup, Danish Crown, a leading meat producer and exporter, announced plans to lay off around 500 white-collar employees. The move aims to slash 500 million crowns, equivalent to $73.35 million, in annual costs.

Chief Executive Officer Niels Duedahl, who assumed his role on September 1, issued a statement addressing the financial challenges the company currently faces. "Danish Crown is in the midst of a crisis, and we are facing radical changes. Our costs are simply too high in relation to our earnings," Duedahl stated, emphasizing the need for dramatic changes.

The reorganization focuses on reinforcing the company's core business to ensure better compensation for the farmers who own Danish Crown. This strategic realignment reflects the company's commitment to sustainable operations amidst fluctuating economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)