DRI Cracks Down on Opium Smuggling: 10 kg Seized, Four Arrested

In a significant anti-narcotics operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized approximately 10 kilograms of opium being transported from Ratlam to Mumbai. Officials detained four suspects linked to this interstate smuggling effort, according to statements released on Friday.

The seizure followed precise intelligence received by DRI officials, who then set up an overnight surveillance operation near a toll plaza in Maharashtra. Early on October 9, the team intercepted the suspect truck, discovering 9.69 kilograms of a substance confirmed as opium after conducting a test with an NDPS field test kit.

Authorities subsequently arrested both the supplier from Ratlam and the receiver in Mumbai, along with the cultivator who had illicitly diverted the opium from Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh. All four individuals face charges under the NDPS Act, 1985. This success emphasizes DRI's effective strategies in dismantling drug trafficking networks, the agency stated in a press release.

