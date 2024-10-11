Train Collision Near Thiruvallur: Details Emerge
A passenger train en route from Mysore to Darbhanga collided with a stationary goods train at Kavarappettai station. One coach ignited and several others derailed. Emergency teams have been dispatched to manage the situation, as authorities investigate the incident further.
- Country:
- India
A serious railway accident occurred on Friday when a passenger train traveling from Mysore to Darbhanga collided with a stationary goods train at Kavarappettai railway station near Thiruvallur. Authorities report that the impact caused one coach to catch fire and led to the derailment of five to six coaches.
Following the collision, railway officials swiftly responded by rushing to the scene to assess the damage and manage the emergency. Eyewitnesses describe a chaotic aftermath as fire and rescue teams worked tirelessly to extinguish the blaze and secure the area.
As immediate rescue operations continue, investigators are on-site gathering information to determine the causes behind this unfortunate incident. Further details about the extent of injuries and damage are anticipated, with updates to follow based on official statements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Railway Officials Push for Better Pay and Conditions for Train Controllers
Britain Seizes Lead after Italy’s Sail Mishap in America’s Cup
Kerala Express Narrowly Averts Mishap Due to Broken Rail Tracks in Lalitpur
Mid-Day Meal Mishap in Thane: 38 Children Hospitalized
Goods Train Engine Derails in Jharkhand