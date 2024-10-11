Train Collision Near Thiruvallur: Details Emerge

A serious railway accident occurred on Friday when a passenger train traveling from Mysore to Darbhanga collided with a stationary goods train at Kavarappettai railway station near Thiruvallur. Authorities report that the impact caused one coach to catch fire and led to the derailment of five to six coaches.

Following the collision, railway officials swiftly responded by rushing to the scene to assess the damage and manage the emergency. Eyewitnesses describe a chaotic aftermath as fire and rescue teams worked tirelessly to extinguish the blaze and secure the area.

As immediate rescue operations continue, investigators are on-site gathering information to determine the causes behind this unfortunate incident. Further details about the extent of injuries and damage are anticipated, with updates to follow based on official statements.

