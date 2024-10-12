Goa and Nation Celebrate Dusshera with Tradition and Reverence

In a vibrant celebration of Dusshera, Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant performed the 'Ayudh Pooja', extending festive greetings to the nation. Sawant highlighted the enthusiasm with which Goa celebrates Dusshera Utsav, emphasizing the significance of 'Shastra Pujan' in local households.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also marked the occasion with Shastra Puja at the Sukana Cantonment, engaging with Army jawans as part of the festivities. Visuals from the event captured Singh applying traditional tilak on soldiers' foreheads, a symbolic gesture of respect and unity.

Singh expressed heartfelt Vijaya Dashmi wishes, reflecting on India's cultural tradition of revering instruments as a mark of respect toward one's profession. He also drew parallels between Lord Ram's virtues and the dedication of Indian soldiers, underscoring the cultural values that continue to define the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)