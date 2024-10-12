Goa and Nation Celebrate Dusshera with Tradition and Reverence
Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in Ayudh Pooja and Shastra Puja ceremonies on Dusshera, honoring traditional practices. Singh celebrated with Army jawans, emphasizing the cultural significance of worshiping instruments. Both leaders extended Dusshera greetings, highlighting India's unique customs and respect for traditions.
- Country:
- India
In a vibrant celebration of Dusshera, Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant performed the 'Ayudh Pooja', extending festive greetings to the nation. Sawant highlighted the enthusiasm with which Goa celebrates Dusshera Utsav, emphasizing the significance of 'Shastra Pujan' in local households.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also marked the occasion with Shastra Puja at the Sukana Cantonment, engaging with Army jawans as part of the festivities. Visuals from the event captured Singh applying traditional tilak on soldiers' foreheads, a symbolic gesture of respect and unity.
Singh expressed heartfelt Vijaya Dashmi wishes, reflecting on India's cultural tradition of revering instruments as a mark of respect toward one's profession. He also drew parallels between Lord Ram's virtues and the dedication of Indian soldiers, underscoring the cultural values that continue to define the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Foreign Remarks
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Offers Aid to Neighbour with Conditions
Rajnath Singh Responds to Kharge’s Remark; Highlights BJP’s Development Agenda in Haryana
Rajnath Singh's Electorate Jibe and Development Claims
Rajnath Singh Blasts Congress Ahead of Haryana Elections