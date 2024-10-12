Left Menu

Goa and Nation Celebrate Dusshera with Tradition and Reverence

Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in Ayudh Pooja and Shastra Puja ceremonies on Dusshera, honoring traditional practices. Singh celebrated with Army jawans, emphasizing the cultural significance of worshiping instruments. Both leaders extended Dusshera greetings, highlighting India's unique customs and respect for traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 16:08 IST
Goa and Nation Celebrate Dusshera with Tradition and Reverence
Goa CM extends wishes on Dusshera (Photo/X @DrPramodPSawant). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant celebration of Dusshera, Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant performed the 'Ayudh Pooja', extending festive greetings to the nation. Sawant highlighted the enthusiasm with which Goa celebrates Dusshera Utsav, emphasizing the significance of 'Shastra Pujan' in local households.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also marked the occasion with Shastra Puja at the Sukana Cantonment, engaging with Army jawans as part of the festivities. Visuals from the event captured Singh applying traditional tilak on soldiers' foreheads, a symbolic gesture of respect and unity.

Singh expressed heartfelt Vijaya Dashmi wishes, reflecting on India's cultural tradition of revering instruments as a mark of respect toward one's profession. He also drew parallels between Lord Ram's virtues and the dedication of Indian soldiers, underscoring the cultural values that continue to define the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024