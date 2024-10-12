Vibrant Sindur Khela Marks End of Durga Puja Festivities in Siliguri

Siliguri painted a vibrant canvas on the final day of Durga Puja as local women engaged in the traditional 'Sindur Khela', marking the festival's grand conclusion. The idols of Goddess Durga were immersed with reverence at the city's Lal Mohan Moulik Niranjan ghat, ending the festive spell cast across West Bengal.

The festivities this year were marked by high enthusiasm and fervor, with scores of devotees flocking to temples and pandals, offering their prayers to the deity. To ensure the safety and smooth execution of these celebrations, the Siliguri Metropolitan Police (SMP) had deployed heightened security measures throughout the city, as reported by sources.

In an interview with ANI, C Sudhakar, Commissioner of Police, stated that 2,000 officers were on duty across Siliguri, supported by a dedicated anti-crime unit and two Pink Nobel teams focused on women's safety. Moreover, SMP worked closely with agencies like the BSF, SSB, and ITBP, ensuring a robust security presence, particularly along the international borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)