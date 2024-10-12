NCP leader Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai, two detained
Former Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique has died on Saturday after being shot in Mumbai, said officials of Lilavati Hospital.
Former Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique has died on Saturday after being shot in Mumbai, said officials of Lilavati Hospital. According to the police, he was fired upon by unidentified people and rushed to Lilavati Hospital.
Mumbai police have apprehended two persons related to the incident. Siddique, a three-time MLA from Bandra West, joined Ajit Pawar's NCP earlier in February this year after quitting with Congress.
More details awaited. (ANI)
