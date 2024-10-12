Left Menu

NCP leader Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai, two detained

Former Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique has died on Saturday after being shot in Mumbai, said officials of Lilavati Hospital.

ANI | Updated: 12-10-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 23:11 IST
NCP leader Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai, two detained
NCP leader Baba Siddique (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique has died on Saturday after being shot in Mumbai, said officials of Lilavati Hospital. According to the police, he was fired upon by unidentified people and rushed to Lilavati Hospital.

Mumbai police have apprehended two persons related to the incident. Siddique, a three-time MLA from Bandra West, joined Ajit Pawar's NCP earlier in February this year after quitting with Congress.

More details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

