Tragic Drowning Incident at Zilpi Lake

Two teenage boys tragically drowned in Zilpi lake, Nagpur, during an outing with friends, authorities reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning, and the victims have been identified as 14-year-old students, Viresen Vithoba Gajbhiye and Gaurav Liladhar Burde, according to an official from Hingna police station.

The boys entered the lake for a swim around 10 am, leading to their unfortunate demise. Local fishermen aided in retrieving the bodies, as confirmed by the official.

