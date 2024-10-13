Tragic Drowning Incident at Zilpi Lake
Two 14-year-old boys drowned at Zilpi lake in Nagpur during an outing with friends. Identified as Viresen Vithoba Gajbhiye and Gaurav Liladhar Burde, the tragedy occurred at 10 am when they went for a swim. Local fishermen assisted in recovering the bodies.
Two teenage boys tragically drowned in Zilpi lake, Nagpur, during an outing with friends, authorities reported on Sunday.
The incident occurred on Saturday morning, and the victims have been identified as 14-year-old students, Viresen Vithoba Gajbhiye and Gaurav Liladhar Burde, according to an official from Hingna police station.
The boys entered the lake for a swim around 10 am, leading to their unfortunate demise. Local fishermen aided in retrieving the bodies, as confirmed by the official.
