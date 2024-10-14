Market Uncertainty Lingers Amid China's Stimulus Ambiguity
Asian stocks fluctuated on Monday as investors grappled with unclear details of China's promised economic stimulus. Key indexes showed varied performance, reflecting divergent views between domestic and foreign investors on the impact of debt restructuring. Concerns over China's economy further influenced global markets, with oil prices and currency movements also affected.
Asian markets faced volatility on Monday as traders awaited clearer direction following China's vague economic stimulus announcements during the weekend. Finance Minister Lan Foan promised to significantly boost debt but omitted critical specifics, leaving investors uncertain about the potential longevity of a stock rally.
Analysts at Morgan Stanley noted a divergence in perceptions between domestic and foreign investors regarding Beijing's debt restructuring. Hong Kong shares saw fluctuations, opposing stronger mainland performances, with the Hang Seng and CSI300 indexes showing mixed results in early trading.
Additionally, global markets reacted to these uncertainties, evidenced by sliding oil prices and currency movements. Economic data indicated China's producer price deflation deepened, affecting the yuan's value, while Goldman Sachs raised China's GDP forecast amidst these developments.
