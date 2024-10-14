Left Menu

European Stocks Steady Amid Global Uncertainty

European stocks showed little change on Monday, with investors focusing on earnings and the European Central Bank's upcoming policy meeting. Despite China's stimulus announcement, uncertainties continued. Luxury stocks tumbled, reflecting concerns about China, while Mulberry rose following a takeover proposal from Frasers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 13:00 IST
European Stocks Steady Amid Global Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European stocks remained mostly unchanged on Monday as investors remained cautious amid global uncertainties. The spotlight was on the earnings season and the European Central Bank's policy meeting scheduled for later in the week.

The STOXX 600 index recorded a modest 0.01% increase at 0720 GMT. A rise in utilities and financial services helped offset declines in travel, leisure, and luxury sectors. Despite China's promise over the weekend to significantly boost debt for economic revival, the specifics of the stimulus plan were not detailed enough to uplift investor confidence.

French luxury giants like LVMH and Hermes experienced drops of up to 3%, affected by their exposure to China. Meanwhile, British betting firms Flutter and Entain saw significant losses following reports of potential tax hikes. On a positive note, Mulberry's stock surged by 16% amid news of possible acquisition talks with Frasers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024