Left Menu

US-India Summit Spotlights Andhra's Vision for Amaravati and Telecom Advances

At the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh emphasized Amaravati's transformation into a global, green-energy-powered city. Union Minister Scindia spotlighted India's telecom progress and UPI success. Leaders highlighted technological shifts and the summit emphasized strengthening US-India ties across multiple sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:35 IST
US-India Summit Spotlights Andhra's Vision for Amaravati and Telecom Advances
Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh at USISPF Leadership Summit in Delhi. (Photo/@USISPForum). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's Leadership Summit 2024 in New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh Minister, Nara Lokesh, highlighted initiatives to make Amaravati a 'premier world-class city' powered by green energy. He stated the state's ambition to compete with top global capitals, emphasizing innovative systems like district cooling.

Lokesh also discussed Andhra Pradesh's unique skill census, aimed at identifying residents' skills for precise development interventions. He reflected on his educational experiences abroad, underscoring the value of character and integrity. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted advancements in India's telecom sector, noting the swift 5G rollout and Unified Payments Interface success.

Ryan Roslansky of LinkedIn addressed the impact of technological evolution on job skills. The summit included meetings with senior officials, following Prime Minister Modi's US visit. It aims to fortify US-India ties in trade, defense, technology, and other vital areas, involving high-level discussions with key stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024