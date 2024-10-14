US-India Summit Spotlights Andhra's Vision for Amaravati and Telecom Advances

During the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's Leadership Summit 2024 in New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh Minister, Nara Lokesh, highlighted initiatives to make Amaravati a 'premier world-class city' powered by green energy. He stated the state's ambition to compete with top global capitals, emphasizing innovative systems like district cooling.

Lokesh also discussed Andhra Pradesh's unique skill census, aimed at identifying residents' skills for precise development interventions. He reflected on his educational experiences abroad, underscoring the value of character and integrity. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted advancements in India's telecom sector, noting the swift 5G rollout and Unified Payments Interface success.

Ryan Roslansky of LinkedIn addressed the impact of technological evolution on job skills. The summit included meetings with senior officials, following Prime Minister Modi's US visit. It aims to fortify US-India ties in trade, defense, technology, and other vital areas, involving high-level discussions with key stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)