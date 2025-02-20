Ponzi Scheme Unraveled: Delhi Man Arrested for Duping Investors

A major fraud case has come to light in Delhi, where a man was arrested for allegedly conning over 65 people by falsely promising substantial returns on their investments. According to Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing, Inderjeet Singh, aged 55, orchestrated a scheme defrauding victims of nearly 80 lakh.

The investigation revealed that Singh, a resident of Mahendra Park, Jahangirpuri, was running what officials have identified as a Ponzi scheme. Complaints from victims, including Manmeet Singh, led authorities to act, with accusations that Singh had lured investors via his private firm with fraudulent investment schemes.

During the probe, it was found that Singh utilized a classic Ponzi tactic, where initial returns were paid to early investors using new funds. This built trust and led to further referrals from the victims' networks, amplifying the deceit. Investigators continue to explore the total misappropriation of funds and potential implications for more victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)