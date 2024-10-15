Bahraich Tensions: Violence Erupts Amidst Durga Idol Procession

Security was heightened in Bahraich district after violence erupted during a Durga idol immersion procession, resulting in the death of a man in the Mahasi locality, prompting the closure of shops and businesses on Tuesday.

Police have detained 30 individuals linked to the unrest following the fatal shooting that occurred during a clash between two communities on October 13 in Mahasi's Maharajganj area. Protesters set ablaze shops and properties, leading to police using baton charges and tear gas to quell the chaos.

Opposition leaders sharply criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for its alleged mishandling of the situation. Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai condemned what he termed as the harassment of a community, urging the government to act decisively against the violence. Meanwhile, IUML MP ET Muhammed Basheer cited governmental failures as the cause of recurring tensions.

