Bahraich Tensions: Violence Erupts Amidst Durga Idol Procession

In Bahraich, tensions soared as violence unfolded after a man's death during a Durga procession. Security remains tight with shops closed. Thirty individuals were detained by police as Opposition criticized the state government's handling of events, calling for accountability and control to prevent further unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 10:24 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 10:24 IST
Heavy security continues in UP's Bahraich after clashes between communities (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Security was heightened in Bahraich district after violence erupted during a Durga idol immersion procession, resulting in the death of a man in the Mahasi locality, prompting the closure of shops and businesses on Tuesday.

Police have detained 30 individuals linked to the unrest following the fatal shooting that occurred during a clash between two communities on October 13 in Mahasi's Maharajganj area. Protesters set ablaze shops and properties, leading to police using baton charges and tear gas to quell the chaos.

Opposition leaders sharply criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for its alleged mishandling of the situation. Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai condemned what he termed as the harassment of a community, urging the government to act decisively against the violence. Meanwhile, IUML MP ET Muhammed Basheer cited governmental failures as the cause of recurring tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

