Tamil Nadu Braces for Rain: CM Stalin Leads Relief Efforts

Tamil Nadu faces relentless rains as Chief Minister MK Stalin surveys affected areas in Chennai and works with relief teams. Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin reports significant rainfall, declares school holidays, and coordinates emergency responses as waterlogging disrupts traffic in key areas of the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 13:39 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin takes stock of Chennai rain situation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu is grappling with continuous rainfall, prompting Chief Minister MK Stalin to personally inspect the drenched streets of Chennai and collaborate with rescue workers over a cup of hot tea. His leadership amidst crisis aims at ensuring swift relief and recovery efforts.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin reported that Chennai recorded an average rainfall of 5 cm over the last day, with pockets such as Sholinganallur and Teynampet witnessing up to 6 cm. Despite the deluge, there have been no power outages, he reassured, while detailing ongoing operations to remove felled trees from several areas.

The state has mobilized 26 teams from NDRF and SDRF in anticipation of further heavy rains. Furthermore, Tamil Nadu has declared a school and college holiday in multiple districts, including Chennai and Kancheepuram, to prioritize safety amidst severe weather conditions. Residents have been advised, especially near Velachery, to take preventive actions against potential flooding, ensuring vehicles are moved to higher ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

