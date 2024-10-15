Left Menu

Prasun Sikdar Leads Bima Sugam: A New Era for Indian Insurance

Prasun Sikdar has been appointed as the first Managing Director & CEO of Bima Sugam India Federation. Bima Sugam aims to transform the Indian insurance sector with a single-window digital platform offering an accessible marketplace for life, health, and general insurance products.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for the Indian insurance industry, Prasun Sikdar has been named the first Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bima Sugam India Federation for a three-year term. The appointment heralds a new chapter in the Bima Sugam project.

Bima Sugam is poised to dramatically change the landscape of insurance in India by providing a comprehensive digital platform. It promises to make insurance more accessible and affordable, ensuring a consumer-friendly experience for Indian citizens, according to a statement by the Federation on Tuesday.

This innovative platform will allow users to compare, purchase, and manage policies across various types of insurance, reflecting a game-changing approach to how insurance is marketed, sold, and consumed in India. Tapan Singhel, chairman of the nominating committee, emphasized its potential to put financial security within reach of all Indians.

