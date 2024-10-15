Bank of Maharashtra's Profit Surges 44% Amid Interest Income Growth

The Bank of Maharashtra, a state-owned institution, announced a remarkable 44% increase in its net earnings, amounting to Rs 1,327 crore for the second quarter ending September 2024. This substantial profit climb is largely attributed to the bank's enhanced interest income.

In a year-over-year comparison, the bank's income rose from Rs 5,736 crore to Rs 6,809 crore, signaling a strengthening financial position. The Net Interest Margin also showed improvement, reaching 3.98% compared to the previous year's 3.88%, marking it the highest among public sector banks.

Expectations remain high as the bank forecasts crossing Rs 5,000 crore in net profit for the current fiscal, with ongoing improvements in asset quality and interest income. The total business increased by 16.90%, achieving Rs 493,793 crore amid strategic financial planning.

