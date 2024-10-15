Left Menu

Record-Breaking Pilgrim Influx Energizes Char Dham Yatra Amid Recovery from Natural Calamities

This year, the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand has seen over 40 lakh pilgrims visiting the shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri. Despite challenges posed by adverse weather, the government prioritized organizing a safe pilgrimage, with significant improvements in travel arrangements anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:14 IST

Kedarnath Dham (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The annual Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand has witnessed an impressive turnout with over 40 lakh devotees visiting the sacred shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri so far. According to the Chief Minister's office, Kedarnath recorded the highest influx, attracting 11,309 pilgrims on October 14 out of a total of 27,789 pilgrims across all sites.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the state's commitment to restoring the Kedarnath trails after heavy rains hit in late July, successfully resuming the pilgrimage rapidly. With closures of the holy sites approaching next month, there is increased enthusiasm among the pilgrims, indicating the Yatra's continued significance to the region.

CM Dhami asserted the government's focus on providing a safe and well-managed Char Dham Yatra, recognizing its economic importance to Uttarakhand. Given the rising number of participants, plans to expand travel facilities are already underway. This year marked notable recovery in attendance following disruptions caused by recent natural disasters and previous pandemic-related restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

