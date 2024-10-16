The Dawn of the Electricity Age: A Shift from Fossil Fuels

The world stands at the threshold of a transformative era in electricity, as fossil fuel demand potentially peaks by decade's end, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). This could result in surplus oil and gas supplies, driving significant investment in green energy initiatives.

Such a transition, however, is shrouded in uncertainty due to the geopolitical conflicts affecting major oil and gas producers in the Middle East and Russia. Additionally, countries accounting for half of the global energy demand are approaching pivotal elections in 2024, highlighting the volatility of future energy landscapes.

In light of these factors, the IEA underscores the urgent need for investment aimed at accelerating the transition to more sustainable energy technologies. Already, global clean energy capacity reached unprecedented levels last year, with investments in this sector expected to further soar to $2 trillion in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)