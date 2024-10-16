Left Menu

India Sets Global Standards at ICDRA INDIA-2024 with New Regulatory Advances

The 19th International Conference of Drug Regulatory Authorities in India highlighted the nation's advances in drug regulations. New rules aim to align Indian medical research with global standards, focusing on safe and effective medicines. Key achievements include affiliate memberships and recognition of Indian Pharmacopoeia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 13:11 IST
Union MoS Anupriya Singh Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At the 19th International Conference of Drug Regulatory Authorities (ICDRA) INDIA-2024, held this week, India showcased significant strides in medical regulation. Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel emphasized the country's commitment to aligning its regulatory framework with global standards, drawing participants from 120 member states.

Newly introduced rules, such as the New Drugs and Clinical Trial Rules 2019 and Medical Device Rules 2017, have fostered scientific research on an international scale. These regulations aim to ensure ethical and efficient medical advancements, resonating with the theme of 'smart regulation' at the conference.

Securing memberships with the International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMRDF) and gaining recognition from the Pharmacopoeial Discussion Group underscore India's efforts in harmonizing standards. Additionally, Dr. VK Paul of NITI Aayog highlighted India's accomplishments in vaccine advancements during the pandemic, underscoring the importance of this conference in fortifying global regulatory environments.

