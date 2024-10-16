Left Menu

Leadership Shift at Goldman Sachs in Saudi Arabia

Khalid Albdah, the Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs Group in Saudi Arabia, is set to step down from his role within the next few weeks, according to a report by Bloomberg News. The reasons for his departure have not been disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:03 IST
In a significant leadership change, Khalid Albdah, the CEO of Goldman Sachs Group's operations in Saudi Arabia, will resign in the coming weeks.

This development was reported by Bloomberg News on Wednesday, signaling potential shifts within the financial giant's regional strategy.

Albdah's departure marks the end of a notable tenure, though the motives behind this decision remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

