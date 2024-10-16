Jammu & Kashmir Elections: A Democratic Festival Amidst Political Shifts
In the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, the BJP emerged as a principal opposition with 29 seats, while Congress faltered, securing only six. The National Conference took the lead with 42 seats. The elections marked a significant democratic event after ten years, highlighting shifting political dynamics.
The recently concluded Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections were hailed as a 'festival of democracy' by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. He criticized Congress for its poor showing, winning just six seats. The BJP, gaining 29 seats, positioned itself as a key opposition force in the region.
The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference emerged victorious with 42 seats, while the Congress, part of the INDIA bloc, struggled. Meanwhile, the Peoples' Democratic Party secured three seats, and one seat each was claimed by the People's Conference, CPI-M, and AAP. Additionally, independents won seven seats.
Joshi noted the BJP's continued success in Haryana, forming the government for the third time. In Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Saxena swore in Omar Abdullah as Chief Minister at the SKICC in Srinagar, marking his return to leadership after ten years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
