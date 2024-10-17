Tragedy in Bihar: Spurious Liquor Claims 20 Lives Amidst Political Turmoil

The consumption of spurious liquor in Bihar has led to the deaths of 20 people, leaving devastated families in its wake. Among the deceased was the only son of a grieving mother, who recounted the tragic circumstances of his death.

Meanwhile, the incident has ignited political tensions, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) accusing the ruling Nitish Kumar government of failing to enforce the state's liquor ban. RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari challenged the government's competence in curbing illegal liquor distribution, pointing to recurrent fatalities during festive periods.

The opposition's claims extend to accusations of governmental protection for those involved in illegal liquor trafficking. Furthermore, Siwan Councillor Sushil Kumar Dablu criticized the administration for misreporting figures and covering up the tragedy. Bihar's Excise Minister Ratnesh Sada, however, vowed justice for the victims, suspending officials linked to the incident and forming a Special Investigation Team for the inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)