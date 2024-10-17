Left Menu

Tragedy in Bihar: Spurious Liquor Claims 20 Lives Amidst Political Turmoil

The recent deaths of 20 individuals due to spurious liquor in Bihar have exacerbated into a significant tragedy, sparking political controversies. Opposition parties blame the government, asserting that despite liquor bans, illegal alcohol sales persist unchecked. The government, meanwhile, faces accusations of complicity with liquor mafias.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 12:58 IST
Tragedy in Bihar: Spurious Liquor Claims 20 Lives Amidst Political Turmoil
Visual of the wailing family (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The consumption of spurious liquor in Bihar has led to the deaths of 20 people, leaving devastated families in its wake. Among the deceased was the only son of a grieving mother, who recounted the tragic circumstances of his death.

Meanwhile, the incident has ignited political tensions, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) accusing the ruling Nitish Kumar government of failing to enforce the state's liquor ban. RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari challenged the government's competence in curbing illegal liquor distribution, pointing to recurrent fatalities during festive periods.

The opposition's claims extend to accusations of governmental protection for those involved in illegal liquor trafficking. Furthermore, Siwan Councillor Sushil Kumar Dablu criticized the administration for misreporting figures and covering up the tragedy. Bihar's Excise Minister Ratnesh Sada, however, vowed justice for the victims, suspending officials linked to the incident and forming a Special Investigation Team for the inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024