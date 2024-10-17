Left Menu

Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises as Crackdown Intensifies

In Bihar's Saran, a rise in spurious liquor deaths sparks intensified police actions. With the toll at 25, police arrested 12 involved, conducted numerous raids, and suspended local officers. The state government emphasizes its liquor ban, linking compensation to support of prohibition. CM Nitish Kumar demands a comprehensive probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:04 IST
Visual of the grieving families of the deceased (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll due to spurious liquor consumption in Bihar's Saran district increased to five on Thursday, raising the total fatalities from linked incidents in Sivan and Saran to 25, according to DGP Alok Raj. Authorities arrested 12 individuals connected to the tragedy.

Saran Superintendent Kumar Ashish identified the substance as industrial spirit and confirmed ongoing investigations into its production and distribution networks. In his conversation with ANI, Ashish explained that local police officials are suspended while their involvement is scrutinized. Additionally, 1,650 liters of alcohol were seized in 250 raids over the past 24 hours.

Saran District Magistrate Aman Samir announced that the families of victims must pledge support for the state's liquor ban to receive compensation. They are eligible for Rs 4 lakh if the post-mortem results align with state conditions. CM Nitish Kumar held a high-level review, ordering a detailed investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

