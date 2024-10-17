Drought Spurs Water Conflict in Paraguay's Wetlands

The Paraguay River's record low water levels, primarily due to upstream droughts in Brazil, have intensified tensions between local fishers and rice farmers in Paraguay's southern wetlands.

Residents in the Ñeembucú department argue that rice farms exacerbate already critical water shortages, further harming the river's ecosystem.

Despite accusations, rice farmers contend that the low water levels are a consequence of climate change, with officials citing regional rainfall deficits as the primary cause.

