Left Menu

Drought Spurs Water Conflict in Paraguay's Wetlands

A significant drop in the Paraguay River's water levels has sparked a conflict between fishers and rice farmers in a wetland region near Argentina. The drought, attributed to climate change, has led to debates over water usage and its impact on local livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:35 IST
Drought Spurs Water Conflict in Paraguay's Wetlands

The Paraguay River's record low water levels, primarily due to upstream droughts in Brazil, have intensified tensions between local fishers and rice farmers in Paraguay's southern wetlands.

Residents in the Ñeembucú department argue that rice farms exacerbate already critical water shortages, further harming the river's ecosystem.

Despite accusations, rice farmers contend that the low water levels are a consequence of climate change, with officials citing regional rainfall deficits as the primary cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024