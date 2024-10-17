Drought Spurs Water Conflict in Paraguay's Wetlands
A significant drop in the Paraguay River's water levels has sparked a conflict between fishers and rice farmers in a wetland region near Argentina. The drought, attributed to climate change, has led to debates over water usage and its impact on local livelihoods.
The Paraguay River's record low water levels, primarily due to upstream droughts in Brazil, have intensified tensions between local fishers and rice farmers in Paraguay's southern wetlands.
Residents in the Ñeembucú department argue that rice farms exacerbate already critical water shortages, further harming the river's ecosystem.
Despite accusations, rice farmers contend that the low water levels are a consequence of climate change, with officials citing regional rainfall deficits as the primary cause.
