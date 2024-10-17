Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes School in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, resulted in the deaths of 10 Palestinians, including children, at a school sheltering displaced individuals, as reported by medics to Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:42 IST
Tragedy Strikes School in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip town of Jabalia has led to a heartbreaking tragedy, with 10 Palestinians, including children, losing their lives at a local school. The school was serving as a refuge for displaced families amidst ongoing conflict.

Medics in the area confirmed the casualties to Reuters, highlighting the severe impact of continued hostilities on vulnerable civilian populations. The school, which had provided shelter and hope to those seeking safety, became the scene of yet another devastating incident.

This tragic event underscores the urgent need for international attention and intervention to protect civilians and address the escalating situation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024