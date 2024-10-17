Tragedy Strikes School in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip town of Jabalia has led to a heartbreaking tragedy, with 10 Palestinians, including children, losing their lives at a local school. The school was serving as a refuge for displaced families amidst ongoing conflict.

Medics in the area confirmed the casualties to Reuters, highlighting the severe impact of continued hostilities on vulnerable civilian populations. The school, which had provided shelter and hope to those seeking safety, became the scene of yet another devastating incident.

This tragic event underscores the urgent need for international attention and intervention to protect civilians and address the escalating situation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)