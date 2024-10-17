Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Encounter Sparks BJP-Opposition Clash Over Law and Order

A police encounter in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, where two accused were shot while attempting to flee, has fueled a heated debate between the BJP and the opposition. The BJP defends the police action as part of a zero-tolerance policy on crime, whereas the opposition criticizes it as indicative of law enforcement failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:13 IST
Opposition leaders and BJP leaders on Bahraich encounter (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, a recent police encounter has ignited a fiery debate between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition parties. The BJP contends that their approach of catching criminals 'dead or alive' underscores a zero-tolerance policy towards crime. Meanwhile, opposition voices have labeled the encounter 'fake' and a result of administrative failures, claiming it reflects poorly on law enforcement.

The incident involved Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib, who were reportedly fleeing toward Nepal when Uttar Pradesh Police shot them in the leg. BJP leader Mohsin Raza defended the police's actions, emphasizing that such measures are crucial for maintaining the state's law and order, which he argues is exemplary under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government.

However, opposition leaders like Congress's Ajay Rai and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav condemn the state's reliance on encounters as masking systemic failures. They allege a string of staged encounters and question the credibility of law enforcement efforts. AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi and other critics highlight the 'Thok Denge' policy, urging a legal approach instead of extrajudicial actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

