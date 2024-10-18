China's Economic Challenges: Slow Growth Amidst Property Woes and Policy Stimulus

China's economy recorded its slowest growth since early 2023 in the third quarter, with a 4.6% increase slightly above market forecasts. Despite consumption and factory output improving in September, the property sector remains a significant challenge.

Authorities have intensified policy measures since late September to spur growth, but stakeholders await further clarification on the size of the stimulus package. The government's goal is a sustainable economic recovery, amid broader structural issues.

The property market shows persistent weaknesses, affecting consumer spending and business revenues. The economic outlook for China remains clouded, with concerns about deflationary pressures and insufficient demand mitigation strategies. Experts urge focus on structural reforms to bolster long-term growth.

