Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Bhutan and India's Hydropower Partnership

Bhutan's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Lyonpo Gem Tshering, met India's Union Power Minister Manohar Lal to discuss enhancing cooperation in hydropower projects. They focused on Puna-1 and Puna-2 projects, with commitments to deepen bilateral energy ties for regional energy security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:45 IST
Strengthening Ties: Bhutan and India's Hydropower Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Lyonpo Gem Tshering, Bhutan's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, met with Union Power Minister of India, Manohar Lal, to explore ways to fortify hydropower cooperation between their countries.

The talks specifically targeted the Puna-1 Hydroelectric Power (HEP) project, highlighting discussions around increasing energy production through enhanced collaboration. A power ministry statement indicated they also addressed the Puna-2 tariff finalization.

Both ministers affirmed their readiness to expand energy generation partnerships, with Lal emphasizing India's dedication to advancing hydropower development in Bhutan, a critical sector for both nations. The meeting signifies continued progress in bilateral relations and regional energy sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024