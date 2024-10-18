Strengthening Ties: Bhutan and India's Hydropower Partnership

On Friday, Lyonpo Gem Tshering, Bhutan's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, met with Union Power Minister of India, Manohar Lal, to explore ways to fortify hydropower cooperation between their countries.

The talks specifically targeted the Puna-1 Hydroelectric Power (HEP) project, highlighting discussions around increasing energy production through enhanced collaboration. A power ministry statement indicated they also addressed the Puna-2 tariff finalization.

Both ministers affirmed their readiness to expand energy generation partnerships, with Lal emphasizing India's dedication to advancing hydropower development in Bhutan, a critical sector for both nations. The meeting signifies continued progress in bilateral relations and regional energy sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)