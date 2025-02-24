India's Renewable Energy Ambition: A Financial Drive Towards 500 GW by 2030
India aims to achieve 500 GW of renewable energy production by 2030, requiring Rs 32 lakh crore. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi emphasized the importance of streamlined financial efforts and innovations to support the country's clean energy goals. The recent workshop highlighted necessary regulatory frameworks and investments in renewables.
Achieving India's target of 500 GW of renewable energy production by 2030 is conditioned on mobilizing significant financial resources, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi announced. The country needs Rs 32 lakh crore to reach this ambition, he added during a national workshop focused on renewable energy financing.
The workshop underscored the necessity of national cooperation to boost investments in the sector, spotlighting the role of financial institutions in simplifying lending and reducing compliance hurdles. Significant discussions centered around the financing of utility-scale renewables and emerging technologies, regulatory measures, and practical instruments to channel increased funding.
Joshi stressed that as India's economy grows, energy demands will double, necessitating scaling renewable energy to complement thermal sources. He further highlighted India's strides in renewable capacity, reaching 222 GW, and emphasized global investment interest in India's clean energy sector, driven by its workforce potential and growing industrial capacity. Joshi called for robust financial frameworks to sustain and expand the clean energy movement.
