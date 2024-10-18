Left Menu

97-Year-Old Becomes Beacon of Hope Post Double Knee Replacement in Delhi

A 97-year-old patient in Delhi undergoes a successful double knee replacement, setting a record at Fortis Hospital. Overcoming arthritis and complex health challenges, her tenacity and the skilled medical team's efforts inspire many to seek necessary interventions, regardless of age or condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 21:22 IST
97-Year-Old Becomes Beacon of Hope Post Double Knee Replacement in Delhi
Nonagenarian (in the middle) undergoes complex knee transplant. (Photo/Fortis Hospital) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable medical feat, 97-year-old Resham Devi from Delhi underwent a double knee replacement at Fortis Hospital Vasant Kunj, inspiring countless nonagenarians to pursue complex surgical interventions. Despite suffering from arthritis and harsh mobility issues, she opted for the double procedure, led by Dr. Dhananjay Gupta, Director of Orthopaedic, Replacement, and Reconstructions.

Following the successful surgery, Devi was discharged in stable condition, marking her as the oldest Indian recipient of such a procedure at the hospital. For three decades, Devi has resided independently in an ashram in Vrindavan. An unfortunate fall last year fractured her hip, complicating her already restrictive mobility due to severe osteoarthritis.

Despite being advised initially for a single knee replacement, Devi was determined to undergo both simultaneously after extensive pre-surgical preparation. Her courage and recovery highlight the critical importance of mobility for the elderly, which can vastly improve life quality and mental health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024