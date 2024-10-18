97-Year-Old Becomes Beacon of Hope Post Double Knee Replacement in Delhi

In a remarkable medical feat, 97-year-old Resham Devi from Delhi underwent a double knee replacement at Fortis Hospital Vasant Kunj, inspiring countless nonagenarians to pursue complex surgical interventions. Despite suffering from arthritis and harsh mobility issues, she opted for the double procedure, led by Dr. Dhananjay Gupta, Director of Orthopaedic, Replacement, and Reconstructions.

Following the successful surgery, Devi was discharged in stable condition, marking her as the oldest Indian recipient of such a procedure at the hospital. For three decades, Devi has resided independently in an ashram in Vrindavan. An unfortunate fall last year fractured her hip, complicating her already restrictive mobility due to severe osteoarthritis.

Despite being advised initially for a single knee replacement, Devi was determined to undergo both simultaneously after extensive pre-surgical preparation. Her courage and recovery highlight the critical importance of mobility for the elderly, which can vastly improve life quality and mental health.

(With inputs from agencies.)