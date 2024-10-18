Language Clash: Governor & CM Spar Over Hindi Celebrations

A verbal confrontation has erupted between Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin over the Hindi Month valedictory celebration coinciding with the Golden Jubilee of Chennai Doordarshan. Ravi countered Stalin's accusations, describing them as 'cheap,' lowering the high constitutional office of the Chief Minister.

Ravi took to the social media platform X to address the accusations. He underscored the significant strides made under Prime Minister Modi's leadership in promoting Tamil language within India and worldwide. Ravi highlighted his efforts, including establishing a Tamil diploma course at Gauhati University in Assam to advance the language nationally.

The tension escalated after Stalin questioned if Ravi was an 'Aryan,' critiquing the Governor's alleged insult to linguistic diversity. Stalin condemned the celebration of Hindi Month in a non-Hindi-speaking state as an affront to India's linguistic diversity, urging for the Governor's recall.

(With inputs from agencies.)