Musi River Transformation: Telangana Prioritizes Locals and Heritage

Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narsimha has asserted the importance of rehabilitating locals before advancing the Musi River Beautification Project. Highlighting the river's significance as Hyderabad's lifeline and a historic tributary of the Krishna River, Narsimha stressed that protecting residents remains the government's primary concern.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, meanwhile, has revealed plans to transform historic buildings along the Musi River into popular tourist attractions. Reddy reassured the public of the government's dedication to bolstering tourism while simultaneously ensuring Telangana's development as a welfare state. A collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry aims to revitalize Hyderabad's ancient stepwells.

Addressing the initiative, CM Reddy described the Musi Riverfront development project as ambitious, condemning previous administrations for allowing city heritage sites to deteriorate. Renovation efforts include the restoration of the old assembly building, with plans to rehouse the state legislative council in the refurbished structure, notably the historically significant Jubilee Hall.

