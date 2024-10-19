KTR Exposes Alleged Scam in Telangana's Musi River Project

KT Rama Rao, the Working President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, has launched a scathing attack on Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of spreading false information and attempting to orchestrate a massive scam concerning the Musi River rejuvenation project. He alleged that Reddy dismissed effective existing designs to embark on what could become the country's largest corruption scandal.

During a press conference at the BRS headquarters, KTR refuted Revanth Reddy's Thursday statements regarding the Musi River project. He accused the Telangana Chief Minister of inflating the project's cost from 16,800 crore rupees, the amount sanctioned by the previous BRS government, to a staggering 1,50,000 crore rupees under a 'beautification' guise. KTR highlighted inconsistencies in Reddy's claims, noting a shift from a previously mentioned 50,000 crore rupee budget to a much larger sum.

KTR presented a PowerPoint presentation detailing BRS-led initiatives over the past decade, including the construction of Sewage Treatment Plants costing over 3,800 crore rupees. He accused Reddy of planning to engage corrupt companies like Mainhard, involved in financial crimes and flagged by Interpol, as consultants. KTR urged adherence to the original plans to avoid displacing the underprivileged, urging completion of the project for 20,000 crore rupees instead of the inflated 1.5 lakh crore rupees. He warned of potential protests if the project jeopardizes the lives and properties of the marginalized.

