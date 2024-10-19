Left Menu

Delhi Faces Pollution Perils: Toxic Foam on Yamuna and AQI Plunge

Delhi's air pollution crisis worsens, with toxic foam on the Yamuna River and 'very poor' AQI levels. Residents face health issues, urging government action and increased public transport use. Environment Minister Gopal Rai highlights winter's impact as widespread pollution across the city prompts urgent responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 10:02 IST
Delhi Faces Pollution Perils: Toxic Foam on Yamuna and AQI Plunge
Toxic foam on Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj, Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Delhi battles worsening air pollution, toxic foam was spotted on the Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj, sparking concerns. The capital is shrouded in a thin smog, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) plummeting to 226 early Saturday morning, classified as 'Poor' by the Central Pollution Control Board.

Notably, the Akshardham and Anand Vihar areas recorded a 'Very Poor' AQI of 334, while AIIMS and its vicinity dropped to 253. At India Gate, the AQI hit 251, also in the 'Poor' category, posing discomfort to residents through long-term exposure.

Grappling with respiratory issues, local resident Ashish Kumar Meena highlighted the surge in pollution levels, marking a sharp increase near Akshardham over the past two days. Urging government intervention, he cited the need for punitive measures against those exacerbating the problem through activities like burning waste.

Residents are advocating for a shift toward public transportation and carpooling, aiming to mitigate pollution. Environment Minister Gopal Rai pointed out the increase in pollution levels as winter closes in, identifying numerous hotspots where the situation has become critical.

During a press conference, Rai emphasized the role of local pollution sources and criticized the BJP for their inaction regarding Delhi's air quality. With instructions issued to tackle the crisis, the government's next steps are under keen observation, reflecting the gravity of the environmental challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024