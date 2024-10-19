Delhi Faces Pollution Perils: Toxic Foam on Yamuna and AQI Plunge

As Delhi battles worsening air pollution, toxic foam was spotted on the Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj, sparking concerns. The capital is shrouded in a thin smog, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) plummeting to 226 early Saturday morning, classified as 'Poor' by the Central Pollution Control Board.

Notably, the Akshardham and Anand Vihar areas recorded a 'Very Poor' AQI of 334, while AIIMS and its vicinity dropped to 253. At India Gate, the AQI hit 251, also in the 'Poor' category, posing discomfort to residents through long-term exposure.

Grappling with respiratory issues, local resident Ashish Kumar Meena highlighted the surge in pollution levels, marking a sharp increase near Akshardham over the past two days. Urging government intervention, he cited the need for punitive measures against those exacerbating the problem through activities like burning waste.

Residents are advocating for a shift toward public transportation and carpooling, aiming to mitigate pollution. Environment Minister Gopal Rai pointed out the increase in pollution levels as winter closes in, identifying numerous hotspots where the situation has become critical.

During a press conference, Rai emphasized the role of local pollution sources and criticized the BJP for their inaction regarding Delhi's air quality. With instructions issued to tackle the crisis, the government's next steps are under keen observation, reflecting the gravity of the environmental challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)