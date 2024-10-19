Left Menu

Two Youths Detained for Misbehaving with Coast Guard DIG and Family

Two youths have been detained for allegedly misbehaving with a Deputy Inspector General from the Indian Coast Guard and his family. The incident, which involved road rage and occurred on Thursday, has led to the seizure of the suspects' vehicle and ongoing police investigation including CCTV footage review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 10:55 IST
Two Youths Detained for Misbehaving with Coast Guard DIG and Family
Pinak Mishra, DCP Bhubaneswar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a serious development, two youths have been detained for allegedly misbehaving with a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Indian Coast Guard and his family, according to police reports. The incident, which took place on Thursday, has prompted immediate police action, resulting in the seizure of the vehicle involved.

The alleged road rage incident occurred while the Coast Guard officer was traveling with his family. The youths, reportedly intoxicated, stopped the officer's vehicle at a traffic crossing and misbehaved with the occupants. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar, Pinak Mishra, expressed concern over the situation, emphasizing the seriousness with which it is being treated.

The City Police Commissioner intervened promptly, leading to the swift detention of the suspects. The police are currently examining CCTV footage from the scene to gather more evidence. Meanwhile, questioning of the accused continues, with assurances that necessary legal action will be pursued. Further investigation is underway as more details emerge. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024