Two Youths Detained for Misbehaving with Coast Guard DIG and Family

In a serious development, two youths have been detained for allegedly misbehaving with a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Indian Coast Guard and his family, according to police reports. The incident, which took place on Thursday, has prompted immediate police action, resulting in the seizure of the vehicle involved.

The alleged road rage incident occurred while the Coast Guard officer was traveling with his family. The youths, reportedly intoxicated, stopped the officer's vehicle at a traffic crossing and misbehaved with the occupants. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar, Pinak Mishra, expressed concern over the situation, emphasizing the seriousness with which it is being treated.

The City Police Commissioner intervened promptly, leading to the swift detention of the suspects. The police are currently examining CCTV footage from the scene to gather more evidence. Meanwhile, questioning of the accused continues, with assurances that necessary legal action will be pursued. Further investigation is underway as more details emerge. (ANI)

