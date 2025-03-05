Verbal Altercation Sparks FIR Against SP Leader's Son Amid Road Rage Chaos

Tensions flared when a verbal confrontation between Farhan Azmi, the son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, and Zeon Fernandes resulted in the filing of an FIR. According to Joseph Fernandes, the incident did not involve any violence or gun-brandishing, contradicting media reports.

Joseph Fernandes insisted that the altercation was merely verbal, originating from a road incident where an SUV allegedly driven by Farhan Azmi cut off Fernandes' son without signaling. The dispute was reportedly settled without physical altercations, and Fernandes criticized the media for propagating false claims.

Though the two parties resolved their conflict privately, the Goa police intervened and registered a case due to the public disturbance caused by the incident. Police officials confirmed the filing of an FIR against Farhan Azmi and others involved in the altercation.

