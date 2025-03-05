Left Menu

Verbal Altercation Sparks FIR Against SP Leader's Son Amid Road Rage Chaos

A verbal altercation between Farhan Azmi, son of SP leader Abu Azmi, and Zeon Fernandes escalated into a legal case. Joseph Fernandes refutes media claims of a gun confrontation, clarifying that no physical conflict occurred and the matter was resolved without formal complaints. Police filed an FIR due to public disturbance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:15 IST
Josheph Fernandes, one of the accused in road rage case (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tensions flared when a verbal confrontation between Farhan Azmi, the son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, and Zeon Fernandes resulted in the filing of an FIR. According to Joseph Fernandes, the incident did not involve any violence or gun-brandishing, contradicting media reports.

Joseph Fernandes insisted that the altercation was merely verbal, originating from a road incident where an SUV allegedly driven by Farhan Azmi cut off Fernandes' son without signaling. The dispute was reportedly settled without physical altercations, and Fernandes criticized the media for propagating false claims.

Though the two parties resolved their conflict privately, the Goa police intervened and registered a case due to the public disturbance caused by the incident. Police officials confirmed the filing of an FIR against Farhan Azmi and others involved in the altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

