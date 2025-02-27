Left Menu

Road Rage and Misunderstanding: Arrest Follows Obscene Gesture Incident

A 43-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making an obscene gesture at a Youth Congress member on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road. The incident was highlighted by Akshatha Ravikumar, who posted a video online. Police confirmed the arrest, attributing the incident to a misunderstanding. The man was later released on bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:29 IST
Road Rage and Misunderstanding: Arrest Follows Obscene Gesture Incident
  • Country:
  • India

A 43-year-old man was apprehended for purportedly making an obscene gesture at Akshatha Ravikumar, a prominent Youth Congress member, while driving in the city, police reported on Thursday.

Harsha H B, hailing from Vijayanagar, was detained following the occurrence, which transpired on Wednesday along Mysuru-Bengaluru Road near Gopalan Mall. The incident gained attention when Ravikumar shared footage of the act on the social media platform 'X'.

The altercation arose when Ravikumar overtook the suspect's vehicle, resulting in a verbal exchange. The man was with his family during the encounter. A case under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered, and he has since been released on station bail. The incident underscores ongoing issues faced by female drivers in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025