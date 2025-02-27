Road Rage and Misunderstanding: Arrest Follows Obscene Gesture Incident

A 43-year-old man was apprehended for purportedly making an obscene gesture at Akshatha Ravikumar, a prominent Youth Congress member, while driving in the city, police reported on Thursday.

Harsha H B, hailing from Vijayanagar, was detained following the occurrence, which transpired on Wednesday along Mysuru-Bengaluru Road near Gopalan Mall. The incident gained attention when Ravikumar shared footage of the act on the social media platform 'X'.

The altercation arose when Ravikumar overtook the suspect's vehicle, resulting in a verbal exchange. The man was with his family during the encounter. A case under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered, and he has since been released on station bail. The incident underscores ongoing issues faced by female drivers in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)