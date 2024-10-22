Left Menu

Haryana Cracks Down on Stubble Burning: 24 Officials Suspended

Haryana's Agriculture Department has suspended 24 officials over alleged failures to prevent stubble burning. The decision follows increased cases in nine districts. The Supreme Court's scrutiny has pushed the state to re-emphasize curbing the practice, deemed a significant pollutant in the national capital.

In a sweeping move, Haryana's Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department has suspended 24 officials for their purported failure to curb stubble burning across nine districts. The suspension comes amid rising scrutiny from the Supreme Court, which has demanded action against violators of the harmful practice.

The suspended officials, comprising agriculture inspectors and supervisors among others, were found wanting in areas like Jind, Panipat, and Hisar. The measure is seen as a response to a notable increase in incidents of stubble burning, a significant contributor to air pollution in the capital region.

Haryana's Agriculture Minister, Shyam Singh Rana, underscored the importance of compliance, attributing the issue to poor decision-making by some farmers. Concurrently, the state faces political ramifications, with opposition parties urging the government to address farmer grievances more effectively and consider purchasing crop residue.

