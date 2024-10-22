Reviving Millet Cultivation: Mizoram's Push Towards Nutritional Farming

The Mizoram government is set to take significant steps to enhance millet production in the region, as announced by Agriculture Minister P C Vanlalruata on Tuesday. Speaking at a dedicated event for promoting millets nationwide, Vanlalruata emphasized the state's conducive climate for millet cultivation and its untapped potential.

Traditionally cultivated alongside rice, millet farming could see a resurgence through modern agricultural techniques, the minister suggested. The event, a collaboration between the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and the North-Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC) under the DoNER ministry, drew a notable gathering of local farmers and entrepreneurs.

During the occasion, NERAMAC Managing Director Commodore Rajiv Ashok underlined the health and nutritional advantages of millets, highlighting the central government's recent initiatives to boost its cultivation. The event also featured around 12 stalls displaying diverse millet products, marking renewed interest in this nutritious crop.

(With inputs from agencies.)