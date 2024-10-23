Punjab's Paddy Procurement Paralysis: Farmers in Strife Amid Protests

In Punjab, farmers are grappling with severe economic challenges as procuring paddy crops faces significant delays, linked to logistical hindrances and the demands of rice millers. The backlog in grain markets is mounting, exacerbating the strain on farmers who urgently need to sell their produce.

Many farmers, including Ravinder Singh from Hoshiarpur, are postponing their harvests out of concern that their crops won't be moved swiftly. Although the Punjab government has pledged to purchase every grain, the sluggish pace is impacting farmers who require funds for loan repayment and personal events like weddings.

Amidst ongoing protests, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has sought intervention from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while political parties exchange blame for the procurement slowdown. Rice millers are specifically troubled by the out-turn ratio of the PR-126 variety, demanding adjustments to mitigate potential losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)