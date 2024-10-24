Indian Navy Gears Up for Cyclone Dana's Impact with Robust Relief Measures

As Cyclone Dana draws closer to the shores of Odisha and West Bengal, the Indian Navy is on high alert, poised to execute Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations if necessary. The Navy has confirmed that it is prepared with ships laden with supplies and rescue teams on standby for rapid deployment.

The Eastern Naval Command, in conjunction with Naval officers-in-charge in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal, has enacted a comprehensive disaster response strategy. "Efforts are in full swing, collaborating with the Base Victualling Yard, Material Organisation, and Naval Hospital INHS Kalyani, to ensure the prompt provision of essential supplies and medical aid, should the state administrations necessitate such," read a statement from the Navy.

Vital resources such as clothing, potable water, food, medicines, and emergency relief items are being dispatched by road to areas likely to bear the brunt of the cyclone. "Flood Relief and Diving Teams are on alert to engage in any coordinated rescue and relief efforts required," continued the statement.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Cyclone Dana is progressing northwest at a speed of 12 km/h, currently situated approximately 240 km south of Odisha and 310 km south of West Bengal. Evacuations are underway in the vulnerable regions of Dhamara and Bhadrak in Odisha, with residents being moved to safe shelters.

Odisha Chief Minister Charan Majhi emphasized the gravity of the situation, citing comprehensive arrangements for impacted districts, including Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, and Puri. In precaution, flight operations at Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport will be suspended for 15 hours starting Thursday evening.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose assured the nation's solidarity in these trying times, stating, "Bengal will stand together. India will stand together. We shall overcome." Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in both states are ready to respond if needed. (ANI)

