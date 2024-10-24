Slovenian Parliamentary Vote Halts Nuclear Plant Referendum Amid Controversy

In a decisive move, Slovenian lawmakers voted to cancel a contentious referendum on a proposed nuclear plant, following legal complaints from environmental advocates. The planned JEK 2 facility faced scrutiny and opposition, casting doubt on its future.

The Slovenian parliament originally set the referendum for November 24, posing a question about support for the JEK 2 project as part of a stable low-carbon electricity supply. However, public and parliamentary critiques of the referendum's presentation led to its withdrawal.

National leaders, including President Natasa Pirc Musar, emphasized the need for more information. Meanwhile, Slovenia plans to draft a special law for JEK 2, and state-owned GEN Energija continues its developmental efforts.

