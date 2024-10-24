Left Menu

Slovenian Parliamentary Vote Halts Nuclear Plant Referendum Amid Controversy

Slovenia's lawmakers have voted to cancel a public referendum on the construction of a new nuclear facility amid legal challenges. Environmentalists and experts raised concerns at the constitutional court, prompting the decision. The JEK 2 plant, planned near the existing Krsko facility, remains under government review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:57 IST
In a decisive move, Slovenian lawmakers voted to cancel a contentious referendum on a proposed nuclear plant, following legal complaints from environmental advocates. The planned JEK 2 facility faced scrutiny and opposition, casting doubt on its future.

The Slovenian parliament originally set the referendum for November 24, posing a question about support for the JEK 2 project as part of a stable low-carbon electricity supply. However, public and parliamentary critiques of the referendum's presentation led to its withdrawal.

National leaders, including President Natasa Pirc Musar, emphasized the need for more information. Meanwhile, Slovenia plans to draft a special law for JEK 2, and state-owned GEN Energija continues its developmental efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

