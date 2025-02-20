Left Menu

South Korea's High-Stakes Constitutional Court Showdown

The South Korean Constitutional Court will hold a pivotal hearing on February 25 concerning the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol. The session will focus on Yoon's potential removal or reinstatement, with final arguments from both the president and the parliament to be presented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:34 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The Constitutional Court of South Korea announced on Thursday that it will convene the next significant hearing regarding the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol on February 25. This session is crucial as it will help determine whether Yoon will be removed from office or if his presidential powers will be restored.

Yoon Suk Yeol, who has been impeached, will present his final stance during this hearing, as stated by acting chief justice Moon Hyung-bae. The parliamentary body responsible for the impeachment will also make its closing arguments to the court.

This high-profile case has captured the attention of the nation, as the decision will have far-reaching implications for the political landscape in South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

